today at 12:38 PM
Published 11:23 AM

Community comes together after Colorado Springs gay nightclub mass shooting

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, members of the Pikes Peak area community are set to come together after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub left five dead.

Colorado Springs Mayor Suthers is joining the service. Gov. Jared Polis is also joining via Zoom.

Watch the gathering at All Souls Unitarian Church below:

This stream is also accessible through Zoom here.

A vigil is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. at Temple Beit Torah, there will be security.

KRDO News

