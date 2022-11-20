Colorado Springs police to host community resource expo following LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is hosting a Community Resource Expo to help the city's community member's who were affected by the mass shooting at Club Q.

Just before midnight Saturday, a gunman walked into the LGTBQ nightclub and opened fire. Five lives were lost and 25 more were injured.

Now, the department plans to offer support in navigating the variety of emotions surrounding this tragedy.

CSPD will be hosting Community Resource Expos:

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

These are being held at the UCCS Kevin W. O'Neill Cybersecurity and Resource Center.

According to CSPD, the expo will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services.

This event is designed to be an inclusive and safe space for everyone in the community to gather, grieve, and get emotional support.

The department said security will be provided by uniformed Colorado Springs police officers.