Two Pueblo police officers are on leave after a shooting that left a man dead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Pueblo police officers are on administrative leave after they were involved in a shooting that left one man dead.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Dillon Dr. on reports of a man with a weapon at 9:27 a.m. At the scene, PPD said officers contacted a man in the area.

While contacting him, PPD said the man "produced" a handgun. That resulted in him being shot by police.

It's unclear how many rounds were fired at the man and whether or not he pointed the gun at the officers.

Wednesday, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the man as 62-year-old Reginald Bethea. When asked to specify the official cause of death or provide more information, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter told KRDO there was "nothing further at this time."

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the officers involved in the deadly shooting are Corporal Richard Burns, who's been with the department for eight years, and Marcus Duran, who's been with the department for ten months.

Both have been placed on administrative leave.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and the Colorado State Patrol are investigating this deadly shooting.