District 11 superintendent issues apology for not delaying school on snowy Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Unlike most school districts across the Pikes Peak Region, Colorado Springs School District 11 did not cancel school for the day or even have a delayed start.

RELATED: Closures and delays for November 18

Areas in and around Colorado Springs and to the south of the city received anywhere from one to four inches of snow overnight into Friday morning.

Late Friday morning, Superintendent Michael Gaal issued a statement to D11 families and staff apologizing for not calling a two-hour delay. Read the statement below.

Dear D11 families and staff,

When a mistake is made, it is best to own up to it and learn from it. I know my decision to have a regular school day today was not the best. The inclement weather resulting in more snow than predicted, should have prompted me to call a two-hour delay. We are developing better action plans to address inclement weather situations in the future.

I appreciate the hard-working facilities teams who cleared the snow around buildings in D11 today. To our teachers who showed up for students, you have my gratitude for helping our students to continue with their learning, despite the weather. I’m also thankful for the students and families who got to school safely at regular times.

The safety of our students and staff is very important to me and all district employees. I understand the decisions of parents and guardians who excuse their students during inclement weather if they don’t feel it is safe to travel to and from school.

Thank you for your grace and understanding as we all lean in together to keep our students safe. I wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

Respectfully,

Michael Gaal, Superintendent

Colorado Springs School District 11