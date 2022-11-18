All counties in Colorado’s District 3 reporting final votes

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting all 27 counties in Colorado's District 3 have reported final votes.

This comes as Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebrt declares victory and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch concedes.

For ten days, voters across the state have waited for clerks and recorders in the 27 counties to release the final votes.

Thursday, Pueblo County's Clerk and Recorder told KRDO the process of counting votes always takes this long. It's only this time around that there was a magnifying glass on the District 3 race, which had a razor-thin margin.

The Secretary of State's Office has until December 5, to compile official results in all election races.

The decision of whether an automatic recount will take place won't be made until the election is certified by Ortiz and the Secretary of State's Office. Ortiz believes that certification will happen.

To trigger an automatic recount, the final results need to be separated by less than half a percent. The Secretary of State's Office would be responsible for organizing the recount.

KRDO has reached out to the Secretary of State's Office. They say they can't provide an estimate for how much an automatic or permissive recount would cost until it's either enacted or requested.

However, during a press conference Friday morning, Frisch doesn't believe a recount will change the outcome of the race.