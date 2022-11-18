Democratic candidate Adam Frisch concedes to Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert

WOODY CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a press conference Friday, Democratic candidate for Colorado's Third Congressional District Adam Frisch announced he had formally conceded to Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

Leading up to this announcement, Frisch called on Democrats to not give up on rural America.

While Frisch said he believes the current state of the race constitutes a recount, he doesn't have hope that it'll change the outcome of the race.

Watch the full press conference below:

Thursday night, Boebert declared victory. Good Morning Colorado spoke with Boebert Friday on her victory and the work she wants to get done in the next Congressional session. Watch that interview here.