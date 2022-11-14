Denver International Airport to increase car rental rates

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver International Airport announced Monday that it's proposing to increase daily rental car rates for all on-airport rental car companies, according to airport officials.

Right now, customers are paying $2.15 per day, the lowest rate of all major airports, for its Customer Facility Charge, officials said. The proposal is expected to increase that price to $6 per day, the market average.

Customers have been paying the $2.15 per day rate since the airport opened in 1995.

The airport plans to increase the proposed rate in an effort to line more with other major airports and fund future improvements.

Officials said having a ConRAC will help Denver International Airport better adapt to changing market shares within the car rental industry and enhance customer experience. Many large airports have transitioned to ConRAC for higher customer service, efficiency, and sustainability.

The proposal is to raise the Customer Facility Charge rate beginning on Feb. 1, 2023.

Officials said Denver International Airport currently has the lowest Customer Facility Charge rates in the country, with Newark Liberty International Airport being the highest at $9.93 per day.

“DEN continues to expand to prepare for 100 million annual passengers in the next 8-10 years,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “By moving the various airport rental car companies to one location, consolidating or eliminating busing and improving the security of vehicle storage, we can create a much-improved experience for our customers as the airport continues to grow and modernize for the future.”

You can learn more and submit your comments about the proposed rate here.