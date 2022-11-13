GPSA to celebrate 50th anniversary with hall of fame induction

The Greater Pueblo Sports Association will induct its newest members into the organization's hall of fame on Wednesday, November 16th.

GPSA is celebrating 50 years with the Pueblo community.

"I think it's kind of the granddaddy of Hall of Fame's for our community," says GPSA president and hall of famer Jerry Sisneros. "You know, to be part of this means it's a pretty big recognition. There's Hall of Fame's for your high schools and so forth. And but to be part of the Greater Public Sports Association, it really means a lot. We don't leave no stone unturned. We cover high school teams, we cover high school athletics, personal athletes. So we cover the college. So we get a nice gamut of really covering what we're about."

The induction will be held Occhiato Ballroom on the campus of CSU-Pueblo at 7p.m.