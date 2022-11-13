Dances with Wolves: CSU-Pueblo clinches playoff spot

The CSU-Pueblo football team was 1-3, coming off a blowout loss to Colorado School of Mines on September 24th. Since then, the Thunderwolves are 7-0, and will try to carry that momentum to a championship.

The T-Wolves clinched a spot in the NCAA Division 2 playoff tournament and will face Mines again next weekend.

CSU-Pueblo is averaging a shade under 45 points per game (44.6) during its winning streak. The play of quarterback Hunter Raquet, and the defense, is a big reason for the team's turnaround.