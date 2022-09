COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has crews responding to an outage that is affecting more than 2,300 customers.

The outage is impacting traffic lights. CSU reminds drivers to treat stoplights as 4-way stops.

CSU says that the outage was an underground line hit by a contractor. All customers have been restored.

Outages can be tracked here.