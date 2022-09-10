Special Olympics Colorado holds Annual ‘Plane Pull’ to Benefit Programs and Competitions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Special Olympics Colorado held their annual 'Plane Pull' fundraiser at the National Museum for World War II Aviation.

"One cool thing about it being at the National Museum of World War II Aviation is we get to pull this beautiful PBY Catalina, and that's really unique," Special Olympics Colorado Chief Development Officer Jan Gordon said.

The event began ten years ago in Broomfield but expanded last year to include one in Colorado Springs as well.

Teams of 10 put in $100 per person to compete in the plane pull.

"So they get behind that plane, 10 people, pull it as hard as they can, and with the fastest time," Gordon said. "So whoever has the fastest time gets an award along with who's the highest fundraising team and highest fundraising individual."

Saturday, 30 teams signed up to compete. The teams consisted of Special Olympics athletes, corporate sponsors, community members, and law enforcement.

"Special Olympics is very close to our hearts," Colorado State Patrol Captain Tonya Billinger said. "It's great to come out and be part of it with the participants, the actual Olympians. To see them out here, where everybody's getting together to raise money for this, is a great cause."

Event organizers say the plane pull is one of the biggest fundraisers for Special Olympics Colorado.

"Not many people get that opportunity to put their all into it and pull a plane, and I've always been a huge advocate for helping out others," University of Colorado Colorado Springs Nursing student Jonah Kelley said. "So it's great to be here & it feels good."

The money raised funds all of the Special Olympics programs and competitions with 15,000 athletes in Colorado. Event organizers estimate over $50,000 was raised at Saturday's event.