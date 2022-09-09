Walmart reveals plan to go bagless in Colorado following signs at a store in Monument

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart store in Monument had paper signs up in front of the store this week urging shoppers to be aware of upcoming changes.

The sign read that the stores will no longer have plastic bags starting on September 15. The signs have now been removed.

While the change won't happen that quickly, Walmart does plan to go bagless in Colorado by 2023.

“Walmart has been exploring alternatives to single-use carryout bags from our stores since 2021 while prioritizing our customers’ convenience and product safety, including through the Beyond the Bag Consortium. In the U.S., we have transitioned from plastic bags in Vermont, Maine and New Jersey and, starting early 2023, we expect to eliminate single-use carryout bags in Colorado as well—with reusable bags available for purchase at multiple prices. For instore and curbside delivery, we will continue to encourage our customers to bring their own bags and/or purchase reusable bags and will be switching to reusable paper bags for delivery. Walmart remains committed to identifying solutions that are scalable, convenient and sustainable.” Walmart Corperate Spokesperson

The change comes after a new bill was passed in Colorado. Colorado House Bill 1162 passed in 2021. It bans many single-use plastics starting in 2024.

The act prohibits stores and retail food establishments, on and after January 1, 2024, from providing single-use plastic carryout bags to customers. Walmart is getting an early jump-starting a year earlier.

Before the ban takes place, businesses impacted will need to charge a 10-cent fee on every bag beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.