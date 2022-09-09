Meridian Dental in Falcon gives back to the community with free dental care

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Patients needing dental work got the red carpet treatment Friday at Meridian Dental. The medical office spent the day providing free services to people in need.

The dental office told KRDO that this was the first year they'd done this event for people in El Paso County.

With lots of people in need, dentists with Meridian dental knew they had to help out and a dozen people received free care.

"Most insurance plans don't cover a lot of the things that they'd like to have done, so today was the day to catch up on some of their things," said Dr. Ronald Ronco.

Time constraints kept them from helping more people but, they say they're ready to do it again.

"Something simple can turn into something very complex. One thing people don't realize about dental problems is they can literally become life-threatening," remarked Dr. Ronco.

Officials with Merdian Dental said they did more than $13,500 worth of work.