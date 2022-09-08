Colorado State Patrol looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is requesting assistance in identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a crash damaging a critical watery supply to a community member’s private pasture and garden.

CSP says that they responded and investigated the crash near the address of 1742 Sherman Avenue in Canon City just before 9 a.m. this morning.

The crash occurred in the overnight hours when a vehicle traveled off the roadway and damaged the irrigation pump supplying necessary water to an 87-year-old man’s pasture and garden. This man is facing the possibility of losing his pasture and garden due to the damage, according to CSP.

CSP says that the vehicle is believed to be a Ford F-150 based on a vehicle part located on the scene, but the year, color, or other descriptors are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo Colorado State Patrol Dispatch Center at 719-544-2424. Please reference Case: 2A221000