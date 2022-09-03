Last weekend of the 150th Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Labor Day weekend marks the final days of the 150th Colorado State Fair. Beginning on August 26, the fair runs through Monday, Sept. 5.

Below are the fair hours:

Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Labor Day: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Adult Gate Admission (13 and older): $14

Kids (five through 12): $7

Children four and under are free when accompanied by an adult

Admission tickets are available at Gate 3 off Mesa Ave., Gate 5 off Prairie Ave., and Gate 9 off Beulah Ave.

Below is a list of events happening Saturday, Sept. 3:

Toughest Monster Truck Tour

Demo Derby

Below is a list of events happening Sunday, Sept. 4:

Sunday is Fiesta Day at the Colorado State Fair

The Fiesta Day Parade at 10 a.m., which will be streamed live here

Stone Temple Pilots

Celebración de los Charros

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Mexican Dance showcase

Mariachi Diamante

Mariachi Lobos

Below is a list of events happening Monday, Sept. 5:

Firefall at the AFW Amiptheater

Throughout the weekend, there will also be free, daily events and exhibits including:

The Canine Stars Stunt Show

Sand Sculpture

Great American Petting Farm

Groovy Guy Comedy Juggling Show

State Fair Museum

For a better idea of the festival, watch a time-lapse walk-through of the 150th Colorado State Fair below:

For more information on the 150th Colorado State Fair, view the PDF below: