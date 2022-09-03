Skip to Content
Last weekend of the 150th Colorado State Fair

KRDO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Labor Day weekend marks the final days of the 150th Colorado State Fair. Beginning on August 26, the fair runs through Monday, Sept. 5.

Below are the fair hours:

  • Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Labor Day: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Ticket prices:

  • Adult Gate Admission (13 and older): $14
  • Kids (five through 12): $7
  • Children four and under are free when accompanied by an adult

Admission tickets are available at Gate 3 off Mesa Ave., Gate 5 off Prairie Ave., and Gate 9 off Beulah Ave.

Below is a list of events happening Saturday, Sept. 3:

  • Toughest Monster Truck Tour
  • Demo Derby

Below is a list of events happening Sunday, Sept. 4:

  • Sunday is Fiesta Day at the Colorado State Fair
  • The Fiesta Day Parade at 10 a.m., which will be streamed live here
  • Stone Temple Pilots
  • Celebración de los Charros
  • Los Tucanes de Tijuana
  • Mexican Dance showcase
  • Mariachi Diamante
  • Mariachi Lobos

Below is a list of events happening Monday, Sept. 5:

  • Firefall at the AFW Amiptheater

Throughout the weekend, there will also be free, daily events and exhibits including:

  • The Canine Stars Stunt Show
  • Sand Sculpture
  • Great American Petting Farm
  • Groovy Guy Comedy Juggling Show
  • State Fair Museum

For a better idea of the festival, watch a time-lapse walk-through of the 150th Colorado State Fair below:

For more information on the 150th Colorado State Fair, view the PDF below:

CSF Daily Events Download
