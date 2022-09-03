Last weekend of the 150th Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Labor Day weekend marks the final days of the 150th Colorado State Fair. Beginning on August 26, the fair runs through Monday, Sept. 5.
Below are the fair hours:
- Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Labor Day: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Ticket prices:
- Adult Gate Admission (13 and older): $14
- Kids (five through 12): $7
- Children four and under are free when accompanied by an adult
Admission tickets are available at Gate 3 off Mesa Ave., Gate 5 off Prairie Ave., and Gate 9 off Beulah Ave.
Below is a list of events happening Saturday, Sept. 3:
- Toughest Monster Truck Tour
- Demo Derby
Below is a list of events happening Sunday, Sept. 4:
- Sunday is Fiesta Day at the Colorado State Fair
- The Fiesta Day Parade at 10 a.m., which will be streamed live here
- Stone Temple Pilots
- Celebración de los Charros
- Los Tucanes de Tijuana
- Mexican Dance showcase
- Mariachi Diamante
- Mariachi Lobos
Below is a list of events happening Monday, Sept. 5:
- Firefall at the AFW Amiptheater
Throughout the weekend, there will also be free, daily events and exhibits including:
- The Canine Stars Stunt Show
- Sand Sculpture
- Great American Petting Farm
- Groovy Guy Comedy Juggling Show
- State Fair Museum
For a better idea of the festival, watch a time-lapse walk-through of the 150th Colorado State Fair below:
For more information on the 150th Colorado State Fair, view the PDF below: