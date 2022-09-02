Skip to Content
today at 5:20 PM
Published 5:16 PM

Celebrating the 55th Fiesta Day Parade at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Every year, the last Sunday of the Colorado State Fair is Fiesta Day.

Fiesta Day at the Colorado State Fair begins with a parade consisting of local schools, businesses, bands, dancers, and the Fiesta Day queen.

At the fairgrounds, people can experience rich Latin culture through food, dancing, music, and decorations.

This year, KRDO will be livestreaming the 55th Fiesta Day parade. You can stream the parade Sunday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. below:

