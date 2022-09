Air Force racked up 582 rushing yards and blew the doors off Northern Iowa, 48-17.

Dane Kinamon got the scoring started with an 80-yard touchdown reception on the Falcons' third play from scrimmage. Kinamon then broke free for a 71-yard touchdown run, and the Falcons never looked back.

Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels passed for 109 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 107 yards, and another score.