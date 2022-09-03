64 people displaced in Colorado Springs apartment fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 64 people are without a home after an apartment fire on Olympic Park Point in northeast Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says the fire destroyed 34 apartments on Saturday morning. No one was injured in the fire that took 50 firefighters to put out, according to CSFD.

The Red Cross is helping families that were displaced.

Firefighters were back out at the apartment investigating the cause on Saturday morning.

According to CSFD, they believe a lightening strike Friday night caused the fire.