4 injured in off-road vehicle accident at ‘Seven Peaks Festival’ Friday

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An off-road vehicle rolled several times, ejecting the driver and three other passengers Friday night in Villa Grove at the Seven Peaks music festival, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Just before 9:40 p.m. Friday, CSP said a A 2020 Polaris Razor UTV driven by Julian Meza, 27, rolled in a field. Meza along with 3 others were taken to the San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center in Alamosa and to The Heart of The Rockies in Salida for treatment. Injuries range from minor to serious.

The crash is still under investigation but state patrol said alcohol is a contributing factor.