Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:31 PM
Published 12:38 PM

4 injured in off-road vehicle accident at ‘Seven Peaks Festival’ Friday

MGN

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An off-road vehicle rolled several times, ejecting the driver and three other passengers Friday night in Villa Grove at the Seven Peaks music festival, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Just before 9:40 p.m. Friday, CSP said a A 2020 Polaris Razor UTV driven by Julian Meza, 27, rolled in a field. Meza along with 3 others were taken to the San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center in Alamosa and to The Heart of The Rockies in Salida for treatment. Injuries range from minor to serious.

The crash is still under investigation but state patrol said alcohol is a contributing factor.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content