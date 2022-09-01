CSPD arrests suspects connected to multiple burglaries and vehicle thefts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested two suspects that are connected to a string of burglaries at motorcycle dealerships and other businesses in the city.

CSPD said in July, detectives identified a pattern where suspects would use a stolen Ford pickup truck to ram into local motorcycle dealerships and steal motorcycles and ATVs. While investigating this pattern, 22-year-old Loren Allen of Colorado Springs was identified as the main suspect. It was also determined that he was a wanted parolee in the State of Colorado.

Allen continued his crimes into the month of August. CSPD said he stole a different Ford pickup truck and began using it to ram into local businesses and steal their floor-mounted ATM machines. He was clearly seen on surveillance video from one of these businesses, CSPD said.

On Aug. 29, detectives identified an address where Allen was likely staying. CSPD said that at the same time detectives went to that address, other officers were responding to the same address regarding a juvenile that had posted a video of a handgun to social media and made threats to students at Doherty High School.

While detectives were at the residence, Allen ran out of the back of the house and was captured after a short foot chase. When they searched the home, detectives found a stolen handgun that matched the one from the social media video. CSPD said detectives determined Allen had been in possession of the stolen gun and provided it to the juvenile.

Allen and 29-year-old Iniki Kapu of Colorado Springs have both been arrested on multiple felony charges connected to the burglaries and weapons possession. CSPD said a third suspect, 37-year-old Paul Gomez of Colorado Springs, is still wanted in connection to these crimes.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7687) or 1-800-222-8477.