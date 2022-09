COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly crash that occurred around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police say the driver struck a guardrail and was ejected. The driver sustained serious head trauma and passed away at the scene.

CSPD is asking motorists are asked to avoid the area for several hours while the Major Crash Unit investigates.

The cause is unknown at this time.