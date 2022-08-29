Health officials urge parents to get their kids up-to-date on vaccinations for the school season

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As students head back to the classroom, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) urges parents and guardians to get their children up-to-date on vaccinations.

The Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response suggests parents and guardians keep in touch with their child or adolescent's health care provider about vaccine questions. According to health officials, many children are eligible for low-cost or free vaccines.

"Staying up to date on routine vaccinations for preventable diseases is critical to the public health of Colorado," said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer, CDPHE. "CDPHE is here to help families track their vaccines and make sure they're up to date. Childhood and adolescent vaccines save lives, and all Coloradans have access to them regardless of if they have health insurance."

Based on the de-identified immunization and exemption data obtained by the CDPHE, more than 1,300 kindergartens represented more than 68,000 students statewide. Another 1,940 K-12 schools represented more than 862,000 students. According to the data, 86.7% of kindergarten and 91.8% of K-12 students were in deference with school immunization guidelines.

CDPHE data shows exemption rates dropped across all school-required vaccines for kindergartens, K-12 schools, and childcare facilities from 2020-2021 rates. CDPHE states that non-medical exemptions dropped for all school-required vaccines for kindergarteners and K-12 students. In contrast, medical exemptions climbed for kindergartners and K-12 students for all school-required vaccines.

All immunization data is collected based on the Colorado Board of Health rule. This rule requires most schools and licensed child cares to report de-identified and exemption data yearly.

Parents and guardians can find a free vaccine provider here.