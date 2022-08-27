150th Colorado State Fair parade winners announced

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) — The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has announced winners for multiple events held at the 150th Colorado State Fair Saturday morning. The winners are from the marching bands, floats, horses and pooper scoopers competitions.

Colorado State Fair Parade 2022 Results

Sweepstakes Awards

4th Place Trophy and a Check for $100 with a total score of: 790 is Sand Creek HS Marching Band.

3rd Place Trophy and a Check for $200 with a total score of: 800 is Pueblo West HS Marching Band.

2nd Place Trophy and a Check for $300 with a total score of: 851 is Grandview HS Wolf Pride Band.

1st Place Trophy and a Check for $400 with a total score of: 872 is Fountain Ft Carson HS Trojan Band.

Spirit Leaders

1st Place Spirit Leader Junior High/Middle School with a total score of: 58 is Chavez Huerta

2nd Place Spirit Leader High School with a total score of: 63 is Pueblo County HS.

1st Place Spirit Leader High School with a total score of: 66 is Pueblo West HS.

2nd Place Dance Team High School with a total score of: 64 is Pueblo County HS.

1st Place Dance Team High School with a total score of: 65 is Centennial HS.

Marching Bands

CLASS 1A/2A

2nd Place Trophy and a Check for $150 with a total score of: 548 is Trinidad HS Mighty Miner Band.

1st Place Trophy and a Check for $200 with a total score of: 637 is Central HS Band.

CLASS 3A

3rd Place Trophy and a Check for $125 with a total score of: 770 is Canon City Tiger Pride Marching Band.

2nd Place Trophy and a Check for $150 with a total score of: 776 is Pueblo County HS Band.

1st Place Trophy and a Check for $200 with a total score of: 790 is Sand Creek HS Band.

CLASS 4A

2nd Place Trophy and a Check for $150 with a total score of: 770 is Greeley Central High School.

1st Place Trophy and a Check for $200 with a total score of: 800 is Pueblo West HS Band.

CLASS 5A

3rd Place Trophy and a Check for $125 with a total score of: 779 is Smoky Hill HS Band.

2nd Place Trophy and a Check for $150 with a total score of: 851 is Grandview HS Band.

1st Place Trophy and a Check for $200 with a total score of: 872 is Fountain Ft. Carson HS Trojan Band.

Overall Marching Band Awards: Color Guard and Drum Major

1st Place Color Guard and a Check for $200 (Class 1A/2A, 3A and F) with a total score of: 731 is Pueblo Sun City Marching Band.

1st Place Color Guard (Class 4A, 5A and E) with a total score of: 166 is Fountain Ft Carson HS Trojan Band.

Outstanding Drum Major with a total score of: 48 is Fountain Ft. Carson HS Trojan Band.

Host Band with a check for $1000 is: The Pride of Mesa Ridge Marching Band.

Commercial Floats

1st Place-Pueblo Bulls Hocky Club.

2nd Place-Parkview Health System.

3rd Place-Deisys.

Civic/Community Floats

1st Place-City of Pueblo.

2nd Place-Pueblo Community College.

3rd Place-Grupo Folklorico.

Youth Floats

1st Place-Sarah Shaw Dance Studio.

2nd Place-PSAS.

3rd Place-Haven School of Dance.

Horse Entries

Saddle Clubs

2nd place saddle club with a total score of: 17 is Holly Gateway Fair Royalty.

1st place saddle club with a total score of: 19 is RCC Saddle Club.

Pooper Scoopers

2nd place pooper scoopers with a total score of: 15 is Pueblo Charter Lion’s Club.

1st place pooper scoopers with a total score of: 17 is Kiwanis Club.

The Greater Pueblo Chamber says a special thanks to the volunteers that helped to make this parade a success. The Chamber says they would also like to thank Pueblo Community College CNM Productions for televising and streaming the 2022 Colorado State Fair Parade.