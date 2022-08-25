Mesa County deputy clerk sentenced to probation, agrees to testify against Tina Peters

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a hearing Thursday afternoon, Mesa County deputy clerk Belinda Knisley pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to two years of probation as part of a deal that also requires her to testify against her co-defendants, including Tina Peters.

According to our news partners in Denver, Knisley pleaded guilty to charges of trespassing, official misconduct, and violation of duty, all misdemeanors. The remaining charges she was facing were dismissed.

Knisley admitted her role in the crimes during the hearing but maintained she was "directed" by Peters to do what she did.

Peters and Knisley were both indicted in March on multiple counts related to an investigation into election equipment tampering and official misconduct. Peters was indicted on 10 counts and Knisley on six. Both were under investigation related to their involvement in a 2021 data security breach with the county's election equipment, according to the indictment.

Both women "devised and executed a deceptive scheme which was designed to influence public servants, breach security protocols, exceed permissible access to voting equipment, and set in motion the eventual distribution of confidential information to unauthorized people," the indictment said.

According to our news partners, if at any point Knisley refuses to cooperate or does not comply with the agreement, the guilty pleas and sentences would be vacated and she would be subject to prosecution on all original charges. She can also never work in an elections role again.