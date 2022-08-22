UCCS students return back to the classroom, monkeypox safety measures in place

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- As students return to the classroom at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, measures are in place to ensure students feel safe on campus.

Stephanie Hanenberg, assistant vice chancellor for Health and Wellness at UCCS says the university will have a website where students can go and find any information they need regarding the monkeypox virus.

"We are telling them don't share drinks, don't share food, if you know that somebody has a rash obviously keep your distance. If somebody develops flu-like symptoms let us know right away and not sharing things like clothing, linen, or towels which is the fastest way to spread something like this," said Hanenberg.

After two years of restrictions for some students, face-to-face contact is refreshing.

"It feels great, it feels like I can actually meet people now, I see people and I recognize them," said Ben Penkoff, a UCCS student.

But, now students are monitoring monkeypox as it spreads in the centennial state.

"My roommates and I made agreements to wash hands and stuff from the dorm, we want to keep the campus clean," added Penkoff.

State data shows at least 10 positive monkeypox cases in El Paso county, statewide that number stands at 182.

Colorado health leaders said last week they expect cases to climb this fall.

The university tells us it has testing supplies for students on hand. UCCS says it plans on hosting a monkeypox vaccine clinic on campus as soon as supply is available.