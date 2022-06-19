Two people arrested on burglary charges at Colorado Springs furniture store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the 2800 block of N Chestnut St. Police say two suspects, a male and a female, were arrested on burglary and criminal mischief charges.

CSPD says they established a containment perimeter around the a large business/warehouse at around 6:30 A.M. There, they observed two suspects inside building through surveilling the business.

The two suspects were given multiple verbal commands to exit the building, none of which they obeyed. Police deployed pepper spray into the building, and the suspects were eventually taken into custody.

Police estimate the suspects caused several thousands of dollars in damages inside the business. Shane Purvis and an unidentified female will be booked in the El Paso County Jail after medical clearances are obtained.