Pikes Peak Celtic Festival offers a variety of athletic events on Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dozens of Colorado Springs residents enjoyed many Celtic themed athletic events at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry on Sunday. In total, there were nine different athletic events for visitors to choose from.

Some of the highland games involved uncommon equipment, including throwing simulated hay bales, or sheefs, over a bar with pitchforks. Many people participated in the shot-put competition. However, instead of disks, they launched rocks high into the air.

"We come to do it to hang out, to have fun, and it's a great way to show spectators. We love to get people involved," Athletic Director Joseph Moore said. "Put on a kilt and let's go!"

In addition to the games, there were Irish dancers, Irish and Scottish cuisine, and everyone's favorite attraction, the bag pipes.