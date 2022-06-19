Colorado Springs Fire responding to structure fire near the Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department say they are responding to a working structure fire at a home near Maxwell Dr. and Potter Dr.

Those cross streets are just blocks east of the Citadel Mall. We have a crew on the way. As of 7:20 P.M. CSFD reported that the fire is under control. However, extensive overhaul of the structure is needed.

CSFD reports that the homeowners were not home when neighbors heard a loud explosion and then saw black smoke appearing from back side of the home.

They say the homeowners will be displaced after crews were forced to cut three large holes in the roof in order to vent the fire. A telephone pole behind the home is still on fire, fire officials say.

Fire crews will remain on scene until the morning hours to monitor the area. There are no damages to nearby neighbors homes.