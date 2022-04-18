Jewish leaders call for Rep. Doug Lamborn to apologize over Easter and Passover statement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some leaders of the Jewish community are calling for El Paso County Congressman Doug Lamborn, who represents District 5, to apologize after releasing a statement conflating Easter and Passover.

Sunday, Lamborn shared the following statement through his emailed newsletters, Facebook, and Twitter accounts:

"During Passover and Resurrection Sunday, we celebrate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, who died as a substitute for our sins so that we may be reconciled to God!" "Jeanie and I wish you and your family a very Happy Easter. We celebrate with a message from Matthew 28:6, 'He is not here; for He is risen, as He said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay. And go quickly and tell His disciples that He is risen from the dead.'" Congressman Doug Lamborn

For some, the statement is viewed as offensive. Members of the Jewish community say it's incorrect to say that people in the Jewish faith celebrate the "sacrifice of Jesus Christ" during Passover.

According to ABC News, "Passover is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the emancipation of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt." Easter, however, is defined by Merriam-Webster as a holiday that "commemorates Christ's resurrection."

KRDO reached out to Lamborn's team multiple times on Monday regarding the controversy surrounding the statement. When asked to comment on the statement, his team said, "We're not talking about that, so no comment."

Rabbi Joe Black, from Colorado's largest congregation Temple Emmanuel in Denver, responded to Lamborn on Facebook, offering, "Any educational materials to the congressman so he doesn’t make a similar gaffe again."

Black says Lamborn has not replied yet.

"My goal was really just to educate the congressman. I'm sorry that he can't understand why that might have been offensive to Jews, both in his community, but he also sent the email to me. So, I'm on his mailing list. I didn't ask to be on his mailing list, but I received it and I responded to it."

As of Monday afternoon, Lamborn's Facebook and Twitter posts are still up.

"It is not what we believe," Black said. "Easter is a beautiful, sacred festival for Christians. It has absolutely no theological significance for Jews. When you try to equate the two, I think it's out of ignorance. And that's why I tried to tell him why that was wrong. That was my only goal in the post. It was not to chastise."

Black is not alone in his disappointment in Lamborn's comments.

"His reference to Passover brings back ancient anti-Semitic tropes that have occurred around this season," Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League Mountain States Scott Levin said. "The resurrection and the sacrifice that Christians believe Jesus Christ did, is not part of the Jewish tradition. So when you mix Passover into this, it really does complicate things and makes it without the sensitivity that one would expect from a leader."

Levin says he believes Lamborn did not have anti-semitic intentions but needs to educate himself on why his choice of words was insensitive.

"Unfortunately, Jewish people have been the targets of anti-Semitism for a very long time," Levin said.

"When they see the combination of their holiday, Passover, mixed within some of the deepest theological beliefs about Easter, that being the sacrifice in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, it just does not make them feel that they're recognized for their own beliefs."

As Lamborn declined to comment further, Levin echoed similar sentiments of Black.

"I'm sorry that the congressman has not recognized the insensitivity of his comments."

Colorado Springs Rabbi Michael Schoening believes the comments were misguided too, though stops short of saying it offended him.

"I'm not offended, but it's historically and biblically inaccurate," Schoening said.