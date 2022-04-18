Crash closes northbound I-25 near S. Academy Blvd.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A reported crash closed all of the northbound lanes of I-25 near the south end of Colorado Springs Monday evening.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-25 closed around 5:39 p.m. due to a crash between CO 16 and Exit 135.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 16 and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. https://t.co/UJpoGqRKlh — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 18, 2022

At 5:59 p.m., CDOT announced all northbound lanes were closed.

