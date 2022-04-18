Colorado one of the latest states to offer telehealth abortion services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In light of a recent influx of patients coming to Colorado due to harsher abortion legislation in other states, Colorado has become one of the latest states to offer telehealth options for people seeking abortions.

Carafem describes itself as a company "ushering in a new era of abortion care in the U.S." The medical provider is currently offered in 15 states, Colorado is the latest state to have its services.

Through Carafem, one of the companies offering tele-healthcare, patients can have a virtual visit with a medical professional who is able to prescribe an abortion pill. The medication is sent through the mail. While the service does cost money, the company says financial assistance is available to those who qualify, and insurance is included.

“Unnecessary restrictions placed on people seeking abortion care do nothing to make abortion safer. In fact, they delay care, increase costs of services for many, and are a burden for those with limited resources,” says Melissa Grant, COO of Carafem. “This is why we are committed to addressing the obstacles many endure in accessing abortion care by expanding our tele-health services for abortion, allowing people to safely end a pregnancy from the comfort of their home while having the support of a compassionate, non-judgmental care team throughout the process.”

Other local organizations that work with pregnant individuals confirmed with KRDO that they've seen more and more patients coming to Colorado seeking safe abortions.

Rich Bennett, President of Life Network who operates three pregnancy centers in Colorado Springs, told KRDO that when Texas first passed S.B.8, they saw a large spike in phone calls from out-of-state women looking for options with their pregnancies.

Within the last three weeks, Bennet says all three Colorado Springs Pregnancy Centers saw the most ultra-sounds they have ever seen before.

For more information on the services Carafem offers, click here.