Pueblo Community College partners with local agencies to offer mobile child care center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several Colorado agencies are working together to help families in need of child care.

Children First, an auxiliary of Pueblo Community College, and Illuminate Colorado are partnering with local agencies to provide free on-site child care for parents.

Officials say the mobile child care unit is meant to help parents who are addressing issues like mental health concerns, substance abuse disorders, or employment challenges.

"Our teachers are really very focused on social-emotional wellbeing as well so you know supporting relationships and healthy attachment and really just making sure the kids are healthy and safe while their parents are addressing some pretty complex issues themselves," said Jade Woodward, the Executive Director for Illuminate Colorado.

The new, mobile child care classroom, named Caramel, comes with early childhood educators.

The program is also expected to expand to Fremont County. Interested parents can attend an open house of the mobile child care Wednesday, April 20, at the Pueblo Community College Fremont Campus in Cañon City.

