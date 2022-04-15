Crews continue fighting wildland fire Friday morning at Fort Carson training range

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson for Fort Carson provided an update on the fire that broke out on base Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, Fort Carson Fire and Emergency personnel are still battling the fire on a Fort Carson training range as of Friday morning.

At 9 a.m., the fire had burned 210 acres, 40% contained, and no structures or personnel were threatened.

Officials say mutual aid assets have been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.