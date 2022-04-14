Fire burning on training ground at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson for Fort Carson confirmed there is a fire burning on training ground on-post.

As of 3:57 p.m., the fire was 30 acres, but no structures or personnel are threatened. Officials did say the smoke is visible from the Highway 115 corridor.

Stratmoor Hills, Security, and Highway 115 fire departments are currently battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.