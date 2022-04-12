Partnership with Comcast may allow free Internet access to students nationwide

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Parks and Recreation is partnering with Comcast to give free Internet access to students. A multiyear program called the "Lift Zone" launched by Comcast will provide a nationwide Wi-Fi Internet connection service to the community.

El Centro Del Quinto Sol is located at 609 E. 6th St. in Pueblo County. The building is homed to 2.2 acres of land with a skate park and plaza, a playground and the activity center.

In early March, a "Lift Zone" opened up in Pueblo at the El Centro Del Quinto Sol Activity Center for its initiative.

“Through our work on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the mayor asked the City of Pueblo’s Information Technology Department, to look into internet accessibility and expanding in areas where Pueblo needed more support,” said Director of IT, Lori Pinz. “The “Lift Zone” was something Comcast was offering because of the pandemic, and we saw a need on the east side. The City of Pueblo had the space and room available in El Centro del Quinto Sol and realized it was a prime facility to make this project happen,” said Pinz.

El Centro Del Quinto Sol school year hours are as followed from April until June 2, 2022:

Monday through Thursday: 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Fridays: 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Summer hours from June 3 until Aug. 14 are as followed:

Monday through Friday: 11:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 12:00 until 6:00 p.m.

“Students and their parents are able to access the internet for school and distance learning when they visit the activity center,” said Pinz.