Free behavioral health support offered to the community amid officer-involved shooting in Manitou Springs
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs is partnering with UCHealth to bring behavioral health support to those impacted and wanting to grieve in this difficult time amid the officer-involved shooting that happened Monday evening.
Tuesday, UCHealth behavioral health personnel services will be offered, free of charge at the City Hall. These services will be available for anybody who wants to receive them.
Services available at City Hall:
- Tuesday, Apr. 12 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Apr. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Comments