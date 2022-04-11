13 Investigates: Lawsuit accuses disgraced Florence City Manager of rape

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Florence woman has filed a new lawsuit accusing former Florence City Manager Mike Patterson of rape.

13 Investigates has learned the woman recently reported the allegations stemming from August 2020 to the 4th Judicial Special Prosecutor who is trying the current criminal case against Patterson.

Patterson has not been charged with rape. However, he is currently facing charges of stalking, sexual contact no consent, and providing alcohol to a minor. Those current charges are all related to his behavior with women he supervised at Florence City Hall.

13 Investigates explains these new allegations and what Patterson had to say to our team while he was inside the Fremont County Courthouse Monday on KRDONewsChannel 13 at 5 p.m.

13 Investigates reached out to Patterson's civil attorney for comment on this new lawsuit. At the time of this publication, we have not heard back.