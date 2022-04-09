Fountain Police ask for help searching for missing man

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Police are asking for help finding a man who they say ran from the scene of a traffic crash and appeared to be injured.

The two-car head-on crash happened Friday evening, around 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A man later identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was last seen running away from the crash heading east. A witness told police Martinez seemed to be injured as he fled.

"He is described as a Hispanic male, five foot, five inches (5’5”), weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm with the inscription “Martinez”," the release from Fountain Police said.

Fountain Police are asking anyone with information about Martinez's whereabouts to reach out to Lieutenant Matt Racine at (719) 382-4244. If you want to stay anonymous, you can also report any information to Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.