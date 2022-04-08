Friday Weather Update: Nicer and warmer today with our next storm in sight

Friday will feature much warmer conditions than what we've been feeling lately. It will also be less windy out for much of the area. The only exception to the rule is out on the eastern Plains from Burlington to Springfield, high winds and high fire danger yet again expected there.

Saturday will be beautiful across the state. Clear skies and mild temperatures. By Sunday, our next storm begins to move in and will start with mountain snow. Eventually, we'll get some cooler and cloudier weather in the lower elevations by Monday into Tuesday. Tuesday into Wednesday, snow is possible along the I-25 corridor with rain showers possible further east. Unsettled weather continues through Thursday for some.