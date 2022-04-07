How Colorado lawmakers are handling rise in distracted driving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers issued more than 16,000 citations for improper, reckless, or careless driving in 2021.

CSP also released the top five Colorado counties that had the largest quantity of injury and fatality crashes caused by inattentive driving:

Douglas County El Paso County Adams County Larimer County Jefferson County

In the video above, KRDONewsChannel 13's Natalie Haddad shares what policymakers hope to do about the rising trend of distracted driving