Colorado law enforcement agencies address increase in fentanyl deaths

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, local and state lawmakers are set to address the public on the increase in fentanyl deaths in Colorado.

According to a press release from the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the increase in deaths has become "a public health and public safety crisis."

During Thursday's press conference, officials are set to highlight the efforts being taken at the federal and state level to hold people accountable who are distributing fentanyl.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is joined by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and the El Paso County Coroner's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Watch the full press conference below: