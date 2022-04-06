New $40 million open-air amphitheater coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new, state-of-the-art amphitheater is set to open in the next few years in Colorado Springs.

Notes Live, a hospitality and entertainment company, announced Wednesday plans to build an open-air amphitheater in the Polaris Pointe area in Colorado Springs called The Sunset. According to a press release, The Sunset would seat 8,000 people.

According to a release, the project is backed with $40 million in financing and is slated to open in 2023.

Officials say Pikes Peak will be positioned directly behind the stage and the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel should also be visible from the venue.

Courtesy of Notes Live

Additionally, The Sunset will have amenities like 60 VIP luxury firepit suites, 4-5 star restaurants, and a top-shelf rooftop bar carrying over 150 of the rarest bourbons in the world.

Courtesy of Notes Live

Courtesy of Notes Live

Notes Live says the company identifies "entertainment deserts" and creates "premium concert experiences."

“These are some of the fastest-growing cities in America, but the live entertainment options haven’t caught up to the population,” Notes Live Founder and Chairman JW Roth explains in a press release. “Notes Live venues will cater to these upscale demographics looking for a place where the overall experience is as good as the music itself.”

Notes Live already operates the music venue Boots Barn Hall in Colorado Springs, which opened in February 2019. The Bourbon Brothers and Buttermilk, A Breakfast Eatery is also operated by Roth.

In addition to The Sunset, Notes Live is expected to open another venue modeled on the Boot Barn/Bourbon Brothers concept in Georgia.

“I am building an entertainment company that when you think of our name, you think ‘experience,’” Roth said in the release. “There will be no better place to see a concert on earth than at one of our properties”.