New video shows El Paso County Sheriff deputies saving woman who overdosed on fentanyl

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a video just released Wednesday, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies are seen running to respond to a 911 about a woman who was unresponsive. The sheriff's office says the woman had ingested Fentanyl.

The incident happened on March 23rd, just before 6:00 p.m. After sprinting to find the apartment unit in the 500 block of Security Boulevard, they enter through a basement window, to find the young woman lying on a bed. She was gasping for air.

Deputies try shaking her, to get her to respond. Nothing.

A male bystander says, "What's the deal? I just imagined her doing it once in a while, but I didn't see her do it."

One dose of Narcan is administered. Nothing.

Another dose.

The woman groans, gasps. No breath.

The deputies quickly move her body to the floor to begin CPR.

Sirens are heard in the background, as deputies coach her, "Take a breath, take a breath. Wake up! Breathe! Breathe!"

An agonizing two minutes pass, before she barely awakens.

The deputies later ask her, "What did you take?" She confirms that she took fentanyl.

"You know how dangerous that is, right?"

"Uh-huh," she responds.

The woman was then taken to the hospital, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says its commitment to ongoing training of numerous disciplines, including tactical medical care, was demonstrated during this incident.

We could not be more proud of these two deputies’ actions in saving the life of our neighbor and are thankful for the positive and effective relationship we have with the Security Fire Department, all of which led to this fortunate outcome.



As the scourge of Fentanyl continues to plague the Pikes Peak region, we stand committed to working with our regional, state, and federal partners to reduce the distribution of this substance in our community and bring those responsible to justice. El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Watch the rescue below: