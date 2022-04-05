El Paso County rep., GOP candidates, and more hold election conspiracy theory rally

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The CEO of My Pillow Mike Lindell, and several Republican candidates held a rally at the Colorado Capitol in Denver Tuesday denying the 2020 presidential election.

According to our news partners at 9News, Mike Lindell has recently called the last presidential election "rigged" and was part of the "biblical apocalypse."

Ahead of the rally, clerks across the state gathered at the Denver County Election Division demanding election deniers bring forward evidence or drop their claims. 9News reports Republican, Democrat, and unaffiliated clerks all spoke.

During the rally, Lindell claimed to have donated $800,000 to the legal defense of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.

Peters, who was in attendance Tuesday, was indicted in March on 10 counts connected to the investigation into "election equipment tampering and official misconduct."

Peters is accused of heading a deceptive scheme to breach state elections systems after county voting machine passwords ended up online.

Rep. Dave Williams of El Paso County was also in attendance and spoke. Williams is currently running for congress.

First lawmaker to speak is @RepDaveWilliams, who is also running for Congress (CD 5 in El Paso County). @HanksUSSenate is on deck. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/KgpufwY9pw — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) April 5, 2022

At the end of the rally, Lindell was served with papers for a lawsuit.