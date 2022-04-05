Colorado Springs Wrestling raises money to help Pueblo students visit D.C.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wrestling for a good cause, that was the scene Saturday, April 2 at Chávez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy in Pueblo. The school and Colorado Springs Wrestling came together to put on a show and raise money for students.

The funds raised during the event went towards helping students at Chávez Huerta travel to Washington D.C. in a couple of months. For sixty students to go, the trip costs $2,800.

"We are here to help out the Pueblo community being a local Pueblo kid myself trying to help some kids get on a trip to Washington DC. You know, doing what's right and helping out the community," explained Randy Rude, the owner of Colorado Springs Wrestling.

For many students, this trip will be one they've been waiting for for a long time. Within the last two years, trips have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In past years, Colorado Springs Wrestling raised thousands of dollars for Sangre De Cristo Community Care, a community care nonprofit.