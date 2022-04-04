Two shootings near Colorado Springs Airport connected, suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four people are still recovering after two shootings in a Colorado Springs neighborhood over the weekend.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Astrozon Circle near the Colorado Springs Airport Saturday.

Minutes later, multiple calls came in about another shooting a few blocks away. CSPD confirmed with KRDO that the two shootings were connected.

In total, police say four people were shot, and one is still in critical condition.

Police say a suspect is in custody, however, they did not identify them.

While no one died, the homicide and assault unit responded to the scene.