13 Investigates: Florence Police Department suspended from federal government equipment program

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Florence Police Department is now suspended from a federal government equipment program after a surprise audit last week, according to records reviewed by 13 Investigates.

In January, 13 Investigates began looking into the federal program and how Florence Police Department has utilized it.

This suspension follows more than a month of continued corruption allegations being exposed by Florence citizens, former city employees, and resigned Florence city council members.

The corruption allegations include missing taxpayer money, illegal wiretapping at Florence City Hall, and the federal government program, which Florence Police Department was just suspended from.

Florence Police Department Suspension

A recording of a Florence City Council executive session from January 3 reveals former Florence council member Allen Knisley raised concerns about the federal equipment program, saying it's "been so corrupted" after seeing the city's financial books related to the program.

Current Police Chief Shane Prickett told the council this year in that executive session that the program is not "corrupted" anymore and that he and the current finance director have fixed it.

You can listen to a portion of that conversation below.

On Friday, April 1, a state coordinator notified the Florence Police Department that it was suspended for 60 days from the federal "1033 program" after the agency failed to produce $6,745 of federally loaned equipment during the surprise audit.

The "1033 program" is a federally run program that allows local governments and police agencies to borrow excess military equipment which includes vehicles, firearms, ammunition, and more.

Florence Police Department did not produce or show equipment custody receipts for magazines and binoculars, according to state records. The Florence Police Department also did not have a federally loaned vehicle on their property as required by the federal government. Instead, Florence officers told auditors that the car was at the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

A portion of the Florence Police Department's federal equipment program surprise audit findings



Florence Lt. Mike Ingle wrote an email to his Interim City Manager Tom Piltingsrud saying that it was apparent the auditors decided to suspend the Florence Police Department "regardless of what they found in the audit" due to complaints and public attention.

Florence Lt. Mike Ingle's email explaining federal program suspension

The "1033 program" was previously known as the Defense Reutilization Marketing Office (DRMO) program.

Several Florence taxpayers and former council members tell 13 Investigates they previously raised concerns about how the "DRMO" program operated. Most recently, former Councilman Brian Allen released a statement when the Florence city council resigned en masse, saying that the DRMO program should be investigated amid growing calls for corruption allegations to be examined by a higher law enforcement authority.

13 Investigates found that since 2011, the Florence Police Department has used dozens of city financial accounts for transactions related to the program.

Records show that current Florence Finance Director Lori Cobler switched the program to the general fund from a different city fund a few years ago.

In 2015, the current Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett was working under now-retired Florence Police Chief Mike DeLaurentis and selling DRMO equipment, according to city records.

In a 2015 email, Prickett complained about what he thought were discriminatory practices with shift and duty changes and mentioned a change in his DRMO related duties. Prickett received a 5-day suspension without pay after sending the email complaint about his former boss.

A portion of Shane Prickett's email complaint to former Florence City Manager Mike Patterson and former Mayor Keith Ore

City Under Investigation

13 Investigates has reached out to Florence Interim City Manager Tom Piltingsrud, Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett, and Finance Director Lori Cobler for comment but has not yet received a response.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating "potential criminal allegations" after the 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley met with agents on March 30. 13 Investigates has repeatedly asked the City of Florence's Interim Manager Tom Piltingsrud and Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett for comment on the CBI probe. They have never responded to our questions regarding CBI.

However, Piltingsrud wrote in the latest City Manager report that the City of Fountain still wants to investigate Florence's issues, even though on Friday the Fountain Police Chief told 13 Investigates he has no jurisdiction to do so and was only hoping to assist with policy type reviews.

Piltingsrud also said in his report that the 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office has not responded to his calls asking questions about the CBI probe.

A portion of Florence Interim City Manager Tom Piltingsrud's latest biweekly report

