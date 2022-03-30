13 Investigates: 11th Judicial DA requests CBI to look into potential criminal allegations in Florence

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 11th Judicial District Attorney has now requested the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) look into potential criminal allegations in the city of Florence.

Wednesday, the CBI released the following statement to 13 Investigates:

11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley has requested CBI services related to potential criminal allegations in Florence, Colorado. The CBI met with DA Stanley the morning of March 30, 2022 to discuss the scope of the CBI’s review. From this point forward, the CBI will not be providing comment, and any future inquiries should be directed to the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Colorado Bureau of Investigation Department of Public Safety

Florence has been at the center of 13 Investigates' reporting on potential corruption inside city hall. Some of those allegations include personal loans given to city employees, an alleged attempt to use federal money to pad the budget, and potential wiretapping at city hall.

On March 22, all six city council members resigned, leaving only the mayor. Some of the former council members tell 13 Investigations they were unable to get corruption allegations to be investigated by outside agencies.