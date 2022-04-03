Widefield High Schools holds prom dress donation event Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Widefield High School made prom dress dreams come true Saturday when they gave away hundreds of donated dress to girls who wouldn't otherwise have access to one.

The dress drive is put on by Becca's Closet, a non-profit that collects prom dresses, shoes, makeup and accessories for girls in need. Widefield High School is the only chapter of Becca's Closet in Colorado and has been for the past 15 years.

Due to the pandemic, Widefield High had to cancel the event last year, but still collected donations so they had a surplus of clothes this year to give away.

Becca's Closet was started by a young student from Florida, Becca, who tragically passed away at the young age of 16. After her death, Becca's parents decided to honor her legacy by continuing the mission of the non-profit.

Widefield High School's prom is set to take place later this month, so hundreds of excited girls attended the event to get their perfect gown.