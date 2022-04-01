Fountain Police Chief and Fremont County Manager answer 13 Investigates questions about Florence issues

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 13 Investigates team is now getting clarity on the findings and reasoning of Fremont County Manager and Fountain Police Chief's involvement in helping the City of Florence amid a growing corruption scandal plaguing the small town of fewer than 4,000 residents.

Six Florence City Council members resigned in March after they told 13 Investigates they weren't able to get corruption allegations investigated by an outside agency.

Mayor Paul Villagrana remains the only elected official in the small, tight-knit community. The City of Florence Interim City Manager and Police Chief have mostly stopped answering questions posed to them by 13 Investigates in the last two weeks.

However, we were able to speak with Fountain Police Chief Chris Heberer Friday morning about how he got involved with assisting the City of Florence, his agency's jurisdiction, and what he wants Florence citizens to know.

13 Investigates also heard from the Fountain Police Chief about selling old police cars to the City of Florence years ago.

In addition, we received a response from Fremont County Manager Sunny Bryant about what she found while reviewing the City of Florence financial records.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is now involved after a meeting with Fremont County District Attorney Linda Stanley on Wednesday morning.

